Camden National Bank Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.66. 378,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,560. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Wedbush raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

