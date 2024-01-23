Camden National Bank Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 268.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.4% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $548.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.