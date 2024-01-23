Camden National Bank Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

IEI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.46. 989,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

