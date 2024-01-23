Camden National Bank Has $10.49 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.77. 3,661,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock worth $250,200,410. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.