Camden National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,955,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

VRTX stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $438.89. 491,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $443.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.78 and a 200-day moving average of $367.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

