Camden National Bank Buys 178 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after buying an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,378,000 after buying an additional 320,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $175.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,396. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average is $163.02. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

