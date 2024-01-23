Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $4.73

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.82.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target for the company.
NYSE:WIT opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.39.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
