Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $4.73

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Wipro Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 124,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,705,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 445,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 116,269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 70.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 223,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 92,194 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

