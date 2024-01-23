Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$23.65

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$14.45 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.03 and a 1 year high of C$21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1025641 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

