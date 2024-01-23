Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target at $36.82

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVMD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $96,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $133,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $96,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,372. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 118,930 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $6,474,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,383 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 2.3 %

RVMD opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.