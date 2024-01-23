Brokerages Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Price Target at $34.67

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Rayonier by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rayonier by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rayonier by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.12%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

