Brokerages Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price at $7.36

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Oportun Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Oportun Financial by 388.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.