Brokerages Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) PT at $21.29

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,131,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,131,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Burow acquired 92,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $1,017,528.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,047,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,647,708.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 271,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,364.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.