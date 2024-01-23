Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $27.50

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.