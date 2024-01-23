Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Broadcom worth $266,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,217.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,324. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,231.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,049.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $932.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

