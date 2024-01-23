Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 33,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 2,430,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,244,126. The stock has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

