BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 4.2%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 190,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,961,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 over the last ninety days. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

