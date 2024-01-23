BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 5.9%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 2,320,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,493,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get BRF alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRFS

BRF Trading Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BRF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BRF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.