Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

BRC opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. Brady has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Brady by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

