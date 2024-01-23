Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,610.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,506.02 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,289.69 and a 52-week high of $3,669.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,362.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,133.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

