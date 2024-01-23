Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 164.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.0% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,503.30. The company had a trading volume of 110,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,362.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,133.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,289.69 and a one year high of $3,669.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

