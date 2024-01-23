Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,555.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,506.02 on Thursday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,289.69 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,362.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3,133.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

