BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to $38.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of SGML opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million. Analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

