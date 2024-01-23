Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,970 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded down $15.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.43. 5,981,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,169. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

