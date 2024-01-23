Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,341 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.52. 2,082,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

