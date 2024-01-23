Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. 534,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,822. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

