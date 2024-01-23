Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,689 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 887,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after buying an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after buying an additional 642,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after buying an additional 1,574,761 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FCX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,123. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

