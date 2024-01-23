Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 833.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $444.07. 1,551,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,805. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $445.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

