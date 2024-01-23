Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 528,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

