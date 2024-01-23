Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,612,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,077,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 5,218,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,545,775. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

