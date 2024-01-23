Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $166.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,823. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $171.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

