Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 347.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $197,178.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

