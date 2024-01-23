Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Reduced by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its position in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

