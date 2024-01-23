BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,049,829.74 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,829.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198,355 shares in the company, valued at $215,673,012.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,968.05.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865,388.89.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,356.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $669,591.10.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 189,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

