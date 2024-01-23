BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $220,632.65 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $220,632.65 and approximately $213,207.55 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.57 or 0.99982801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00206486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003797 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,055,325,963 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001209 USD and is down -27.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $258,815.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

