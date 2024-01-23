Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $56.50

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $56.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.51.
Birkenstock Stock Performance
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
About Birkenstock
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
