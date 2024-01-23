Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.91. Bilibili shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 6,710,129 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Bilibili Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bilibili by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

