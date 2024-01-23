Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 86 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.0 %

PSA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.79. 60,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.25. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

