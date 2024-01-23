Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 7,175 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 118,919.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,129,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,590,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081,505 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 164,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 194,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,751. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

