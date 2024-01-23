Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 189 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.19. 213,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

