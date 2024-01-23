Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $629.85. 108,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $632.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

