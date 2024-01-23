Berger Financial Group Inc Has $562,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 941,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,458. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

