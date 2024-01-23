Berger Financial Group Inc Has $333,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.30. 99,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.96 and its 200 day moving average is $218.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

