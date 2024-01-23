Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 398 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $41.53. 731,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,324,656. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

