Berenberg Bank Trims Ilika (LON:IKA) Target Price to GBX 110

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 197.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Ilika Stock Performance

IKA remained flat at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Tuesday. 566,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,002. The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ilika has a one year low of GBX 24.99 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 72 ($0.91). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.59. The company has a market cap of £58.82 million, a P/E ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 2.19.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

