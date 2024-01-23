Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.