Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.38

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.38 and last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 3376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.