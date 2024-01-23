Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $14.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.30. 1,219,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $697,398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $28,886,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

