Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.26. 1,247,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,957. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

