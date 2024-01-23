Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.74. 403,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,685. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

