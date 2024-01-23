Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases 7,577 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of VZ traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,585,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,537,559. The company has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

